Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, a portion of I-385 southbound will be closed through Wednesday morning to allow for repaving.
Officials say starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday night, I-385 southbound will be closed just south of Roper Mountain Road to Woodruff Road.
The closing will run until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Drivers wishing to continue on I-385 southbound will be detoured to Exit 35, and follow detour signs to I-385 southbound.
Drivers are asked to obey speed limits in the area for the safety of crews working in the construction zone.
