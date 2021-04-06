CANTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The NCDOT tweeted on Tuesday morning that I-40 East in Haywood County would be reduced to one lane for several hours after a truck hauling liquid fertilizer lost its load on the roadway.
The NCDOT said the spill created unsafe driving conditions. Crews from NCDOT, North Canton Fire Department, Town of Canton, and Evergreen Packaging were all called in to help clean up what the NCDOT called a "stinky mess."
MORE TRAFFIC - LIVE: Part of I-85 blocked following vehicle fire involving tractor trailer in Spartanburg Co.
