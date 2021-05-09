FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina)- The Georgia Department of Transportation said a crash caused a spill of hazardous materials near Sandy Cross Road in Franklin County and blocked all northbound lanes on I-85.
Georgia Department of Safety officials said that a commercial vehicle carrying hazardous material crashed near mile marker 160 in Franklin County. The hazardous material spilled as a result of the crash, according to officials.
Initially, the entire interstate was shut down, but around 11 p.m., Department of Public Safety officials said southbound lanes were reopened. Officials said that northbound traffic is being detoured off of the nearby exit ramp and allowed back onto I-85 on the other side.
Officials said that a hazmat team is currently working to clean up the spill and load the hazardous material onto another truck. Officials add that the hazardous spill is contained at this time.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said that residents within a mile radius of the crash were evacuated by local fire departments earlier. Officials said that this evacuation radius is decreasing as the spill is cleaned up.
Drivers traveling along this area are asked to find an alternate route. According to the Georgia Department of Safety said that I-85 northbound will be closed for an "extended period of time."
FOX Carolina talked to an Upstate woman, Kriste Kocourek, who was stuck in the backup with her husband for 3 hours before being able to take exit 154 in Toccoa to get off the interstate.
Kocourek was heading back to Easley from Georgia after visiting her mom for Mother's Day when they got stuck in the traffic.
Kocourek said they travelled about 6 miles on I-85 between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
"We saw HAZMAT trucks come by on the right shoulder and they got stuck even, because there were semis parked on the right shoulder so they wouldn't have to just be stuck in traffic," Kocourek said.
As of 7:40 a.m., all lanes are back open and the spill has been cleared.
More news: Coroner's office responds to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Easley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.