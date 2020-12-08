GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Exit 51B on I-385 towards Columbia Northbound Collector Distributor to I-385 Southbound Collector Distributor will be detoured starting on Friday, according to a release from the 85-385 Gateway Project.
According the release, the detour will be installed at 9:00 Friday night and will remain throughout the weekend until December 14 at around 6:00 am.
Drivers that need to use Exit 51B for Southbound access to I-385 will be instead detoured to continue onto I-85 Northbound Exit 56 (Highway 14, Pelham, Greer) where they will follow signs to I-85 Southbound where they will then be able to take exit 51B on I-385 towards Columbia.
The Gateway project is asking drivers to obey speed limits and be mindful of workers in the area.
MORE NEWS: 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.