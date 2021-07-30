- Tom Lanahan, Zach Prelutsky, Freeman Stoddard
I-85 exits 80 to 87 to close for SCDOT project
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - I-85 from exit 80 to exit 87 will be closed temporarily while crews work on a CSX Transportation railroad project; which is a part of the I-85 widening project.
This project is not connected to the SCDOT chute project.
Drivers in the area are now drumming up plans for other routes.
"It has been difficult not knowing ahead of time where the stops are going to be, planning for gas," said Belmont resident Nicki Bargabos.
Bargabos says she'll need to plan ahead using Waze.
"It's going to be a struggle trying to figure out how to get in and out. I travel the area for work several times a month between Charlotte and Asheville. And this is kind of my main route to get between those two areas," Bargabos said.
Starting Saturday from midnight to 6 a.m., the state's Department of Transportation is closing down both lanes of I-85 from exits 80 to 87.
Driver Bennie Mullins, of Inman, says he'll depend on technology for help.
"Google on our phone, find the shortest distance to where we're going, and be safe," Mullins said.
If you drive through there beforehand, you'll see road closure signs, detour signs, crews preparing, and the far right lane is closed northbound.
Mullins is hoping there will be more police presence to keep things safe.
"I think the Highway Patrol should be where they're building bridges or road construction to make automobiles, people slow down," said Mullins.
SCDOT says they're setting CSX Transpiration span over I-85. No word on how long it will take, but the detours are temporary. So, drivers will need to plan ahead.
"Thank goodness for different apps on the phone that reroute me, but I'm having to plan extra time and, obviously, gas stops to make sure that I'm not stuck in traffic, but the big part is planning for the extra time on the road," Bargabos said.
Bargabos says she thinks the work is important, especially after seeing news of bridge collapses around the country.
Mullins agrees the bridge project is necessary, but thinks the chute should be next.
We asked the SCDOT for an update on the chutes removal. They say it's still set to go, but in the next few months, with no set date yet. However, the CSX project has been in the works for a while. The chute project is more recent.
Traffic delays are expected. Be sure to give yourself some extra time to prepare.
Here is the detour information:
• Northbound traffic: You can detour to Gosset Road at exit 80. You'll then take Cannons Campground Road, turn left onto Battleground Road, and lastly to Edgefield Road to get back on I-85.
• Southbound traffic: You can detour to Green River. You'll go right onto Webber Road, make another right on Mayo Road, then take Highway 221 (Chesnee Highway) to get back on I-85.
Click here for more details from the SCDOT.
