ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The SCDOT reported all northbound lanes of I-85 are back open after a hazmat spill near Townville in Anderson County.
The spill was reported late Monday one mile south of Exit 14 - South Carolina, 187 - Clemson, according to SCDOT.
According to the SCDOT, a overturned tractor trailer caused the spill along the 13 mm.
As of 5:14 a.m. Tuesday, the SCDOT tweeted that no lanes remained closed.
