WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - GDOT says a Georgia crash near the South Carolina state line has cleared but repair work continues on a damaged bridge.
According to GDOT, one truck was involved in a crash that happened on I-85 southbound near mile marker 175, past Whitworth Road in Franklin County.
The driver of the dump truck was air-lifted to Greenville Memorial with serious injuries.
Interstate 85 South has re-opened; however, Georgia Highway 328 is closed due to the damage sustained to the bridge.
GDOT says they are on scene working to fix the bridge between Powers Road and Gerrard Road. As of right now the bridge is blocked off and drivers must detour.
