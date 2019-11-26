CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A 42-year-old woman has been arrested for several graffiti incidents and setting her ex-boyfriend's car on fire in the Upstate, Sheriff Mueller released to media.
Jennifer Jenkins Rider, of York, SC, has been arrested and charged with the following:
- 5 counts of vandalism/illegal graffiti.
- 1 count malicious damage to property less than 2,000.
- 1 count of arson in the third degree.
Deputies say in the past few weeks, multiple cases of vandalism has arose in the Gaffney and Blacksburg area, all referencing "KMAC".
"KMAC Hearts Brande", "KMAC 666 and KMAC is Illuminati" was found on numerous locations, causing extensive damage to businesses and personal property, according to deputies. Deputies counted 5 total incidents, with 3 more within city limits.
Rider was determined as a suspect after she spray painted graffiti on her ex boyfriends' pick up truck and sent him a text that said "She was about to make him famous" around the same time of the other incidents.
The suspect then returned back to the home of her ex boyfriend, on November 24, and committed the act of arson. Deputies say she set his 2001 Ford Taurus car on fire.
After being arrested, she confessed to the graffiti incidents, Cherokee County deputies say. Gaffney City Police will be seeking additional arrest warrants for the remaining 3 incidents.
She is currently being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
