FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2015, file photo, Australian-born singer Helen Reddy attends the 2015 G'DAY USA GALA at the Hollywood Palladium, in Los Angeles. Reddy, who shot to stardom in the 1970s with her feminist anthem “I Am Woman” and recorded a string of other hits, has died at age 78. Reddy’s children Traci and Jordan announced that the actress-singer died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rob Latour/Invision/AP, File)