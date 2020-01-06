RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Frank Moore was outside with his family Sunday evening when he looked up and saw a small plane. Immediately, he knew something was wrong.
"It started spiraling around and around," Moore said. "The engine shut off and we saw it go straight down."
Since the plane landed in his woods off Polk County Line Road, Moore knew the fastest way to get to it.
The plane crashed near a ravine, but it didn't Moore long to reach it.
He found the plane still intact.
"I didn't expect anyone to be alive," Moore said. "Their face, you couldn't really see from the trauma."
Moore said he saw a pilot and three teenagers trapped inside. Thankfully Moore used to be a first responder and knew what to do.
"[I} Busted the windshield open," he said. "[I] took my shirt off and wrapped it around one's head to stop the bleeding."
There were two people in the back row, but the front sets fell backward, trapping them.
"So I pulled the seat up and held it until fire and EMS got there," he said.
FAA investigators went back into the woods today to find out what led to the crash, but they did not allow us to film them.
Regardless of what caused the crash, Moore says the four people on board were lucky.
"It could have been a lot worse," he said.
The Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency says all four passengers had minor injuries and are in stable condition today.
