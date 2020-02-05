Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man accused of murder after Anderson County deputies said another man was shot in the face Monday night went on a profanity-laced rant during his bond hearing Wednesday morning.
According to Anderson County Coroner's Office, the shooting happened around 11:08 p.m. Monday at a home on Evergreen Street.
Coroner Greg Shore says the victim, identified as 49-year-old Jesse James Banks III, was found lying in the front yard of a home suffering from a gunshot wound. We're told that Banks was pronounced dead on scene.
Shore says the death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Deputies said Tuesday afternoon that they had arrested Darren Martin and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to the arrest warrant, Martin is accused of shooting Banks in the face.
On Wednesday morning, Martin faced a judge in court. The judge told Martin due to the nature of his charges, he would have to face a circuit court judge for a bond dertermination. Martin is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center until that hearing.
During the hearing, Martin began shouting at the judge, repeating over and over, "I didn't kill nobody."
He also contested the possession of a weapon charge, saying "they didn't get no gun off me."
(1) comment
A black man kills another black man. Normal day.
