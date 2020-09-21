SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Sheriff Chuck Wright told county council and members of the community once again Monday night, “I don’t owe you an apology for doing my job.”
Wright said recently that deputies had every right to shoot two young men accused of firing shots near two deputies, and those comments have been met with heavy criticism. Deputies did not fire shots at the two men, because Sheriff Wright said they surrendered peacefully. Deputies initially thought that the men were shooting at them, but Wright said the suspects admitted to shooting from a car, but said they had no idea deputies were nearby. The suspects were initially charged with attempted murder, but that charge was later reduced to aggravated breach of peace.
Wright spoke Monday before a public input session during the Spartanburg County Council meeting.
Before anyone spoke, Councilman Michael Brown reminded the sheriff and the citizens who signed up to speak, “Be mindful of what you say, because you do represent us all.”
Wright began his remarks by saying, “I come to you tonight in peace. I have no desire to have any division in Spartanburg County.”
The sheriff doubled down on his earlier statement that deputies could have legally fired back when they believed they were being shot at.
“By constitutional law we did have the right to return fire, because those deputies felt they were being fired upon,” Wright explained.
The sheriff concluded by saying his comments were misunderstood, and he stood firm that he did not need to apologize.
“It’s not my fault that you misunderstand me, and I don’t owe you an apology for doing my job,” Wright said. “I am going to continue to do my job no matter how loud you get or what you say, and I’m going to do the right thing, and do it for everybody, all the people here.”
The sheriff was followed by members of the community who voiced their support and opposition to Wright’s former remarks.
One woman called for the creation of a civilian oversight committee. Another young woman said she had started a petition calling for Chuck Wright to apologize for “Divisive and oppressive rhetoric,” and said more than 200 people had signed it so far. Another young woman also called on all council members to denounce Wright’s comments.
Several young men also took the microphone, voicing their concerns and displeasure over Wright’s earlier comments.
“I’m just a black man in America. Trying to make it, trying to live. And I don’t know if I can live under Chuck Wright,” said one young man.
Another man, a military veteran, said of Wright, “He should watch the words that are coming out of his mouth. He tells everyone to come in here to be Christ-like. Were your words Christ-like?”
Other members of the community came to the sheriff’s defense.
One man said “He (Wright) and his men have an impossible job of keeping us all happy, especially in today’s world.”
Another man reminded the assembly that “we all make mistakes.”
