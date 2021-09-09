GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- More than 2,300 students started the week in quarantine in the state's largest school district. Parents and teachers say they're struggling to keep everyone on the same page as they learn in the classroom and from home.
At home
"I get a call everyday. I'm not exaggerating. Every day my phone rings [and] it says, 'Greenville schools," said parent Jess Sandmeyer.
The mom of three knows that phone call means one thing: there's another COVID-19 case at her child's school.
The question: Will her student have to quarantine?
"It's just really stressful because it's day to day. Day to day I don't know," she said.
Sandmeyer has two kids in the district. Both have had to quarantine this school year. Her oldest child, a fifth grader, has had to twice.
In the classroom
Dr. Clifford Lee has been a teacher for 15 years, teaching Spanish at JL Mann High School and serving on the South Carolina Education Association board.
"A student can, with little to no warning, be quarantined for up to two weeks," Lee said.
Lee said the last two years have re-shaped how he structures his lessons. Now he focuses on making them accessible to students regardless of whether they are in the classroom or at home.
"Today may not be the day that you're missing half your class, but in the future it's entirely possible," he said. "So long as you have an internet connection you're able to do all the work that I'm asking you to do."
But Lee said he knows that doesn't apply to everyone. So while some students are getting used to the back and forth, others keep falling behind.
"It's particularly damaging to those students that don't have good infrastructure at home," Lee said.
'I don't know what to do'
Sandmeyer said she knows teachers are doing the best they can, but worries creating quarantine lesson plans is one task too many -- especially for educators teaching younger kids.
"The eLearning came through maybe day three for four of quarantine and it was finally like, 'Here's some stuff to work on,'" Sandmeyer said, adding her daughter wasn't challenged by the assignment.
Sandmeyer's oldest daughter was in third grade when the pandemic started. A year and a half later, the worried mother said that hasn't changed.
"I don't know what to do, but she's definitely not ready for fifth or sixth, or even fourth," she said. "It's heartbreaking and I can only get her so far."
