GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Joyce Barksdale has lived in her Greenville home for more than 20 years, but a long list of expensive repairs almost forced her to move.
“I didn’t know when I was ever going to get it done," Barksdale said.
But now Rebuild Upstate is making sure Barksdale's longtime home can be hers for even longer.
“I remember the day she came in wondering what we did," said community engagement director Dayle Stewart.
Barksdale was driving down Green Avenue five years ago when she first saw the Rebuild Upstate office and learned about their mission.
For 15 years, the group has preserved homes in Greenville, Anderson, Oconee and Pickens Counties. Volunteer teams repair roofs, build ramps, fix leaky plumbing, update electrical systems and make any other necessary repairs.
Living in sub-par conditions can caused physical and mental health problems, according to the Rebuild Upstate website. They also say it can impede a child's education.
"I have had family members who were unable to live safely in their home," Stewart said. "When you have senior family members who have trouble getting around and cannot safely get in and out of a tub and those types of challenges within the home, it's really heartbreaking."
Stewart said their work also combats a community-wide issue: the affordable housing shortage.
Keep people in their homes means there are fewer people looking for affordable options. Preserving also costs less than building. Rebuild Upstate spends an average of $4,000 on each house.
At Barksdale's home, they're making the bathroom more accessible by replacing the tub with a walk-in shower and adding grab bars.
Volunteers are also repairing a leaky sink and replacing a door that's difficult to open.
For 15 years volunteers have been repairing homes, making them safer for the residents.
They’re making the bathroom more accessible.
“I get to stay in my home and be comfortable and all I can say is praise the lord so very much," Barksdale said.
Last year, Rebuild Upstate worked on more than 120 homes. Those projects are financed through donations, grants and sponsors.
But the demand for help is growing. Spokesperson Abby Watson said there are more than 1,000 homeowners on their waitlist.
"While we do have a waiting list, we are always remembering the folks that are on that list and looking for opportunities to get them the assistance that they need," Stewart said.
You can learn about volunteering here or about donating here.
