RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina high school athlete honored his father, a state trooper killed in the line of duty, after a championship win on Saturday.
When Sumter Horton won the AA 113lb. wrestling state tournament, his words were, "I had to do it for Dad."
His father, Trooper John Horton, was killed in the line of duty in January.
Sumter is a junior at R.S. Central High School. He beat a competitor from West Wilkes High School in the championship finals.
"He has worked hard for this and I'm incredibly proud of his strength and perseverance, evening during his grief," Sumter's mother, Ashley Horton, told FOX Carolina. "He definitely made his Daddy proud."
