HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) – As loved ones said goodbye Friday to a teen killed in a crash in which authorities said resulted from driving under the influence, her best friend is urging others to avoid drinking and driving.
Dayton Sellers was killed when a car she was riding in ran off Prospect Bridge Road just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The driver, 17-year-old Savannah Hutchinson, was charged with felony DUI involving death after the crash.
A third teen in the car, Kayla Cooley, was also hurt and taken to the hospital. She was released Tuesday afternoon.
“It happened really fast and then it was over,” Cooley said of the crash.
The 18-year-old spoke to FOX Carolina Friday afternoon before Sellers’ funeral.
“We were just having fun, but a stupid decision that we all made ended up like this,” she said. “And I don’t want anybody ever to think it’s okay to drink and drive. Just don’t do it.”
Cooley said the cost of driving after drinking is too high.
“I lost my best friend and my other best friend I’ll probably never get to see again.”
Cooley’s advice for anyone who has been drinking: call someone before getting behind the wheel.
“I don’t want to have to go to another funeral because someone made a stupid decision that we made.”
