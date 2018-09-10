Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Oconee County man pleaded guilty Monday morning to murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in his wife’s 2017 death.
Lee Mikeal Cawthon was arrested in May 2017 after deputies said he led investigators to his wife’s remains hidden in a garage on Welcome Church Road.
Rebecca Murray Cawthon, 33, had gone missing on April 18, deputies said.
During the hearing Cawthon said he had first met Rebecca when she was 8 years old. He married her when she was just 17 years old.
“I made a terrible mistake and I can’t take it back,” Cawthon said.
The judge sentenced him to 45 years in prison with credit for 16 months served.
Solicitor David Wagner said the Cawthons had an open marriage and often invited other partners into their relationship. The couple invited a male into the fold for the first time just prior to the killing.
Below is Wagner's statement on the killing:
"On Easter Sunday of 2017, the Cawthon’s returned home after consuming alcohol with their male partner. An argument ensued and the defendant assaulted Rebecca Cawthon. She subsequently sought treatment at Oconee Memorial Hospital, telling a medical professional she had fallen down the stairs. After being released she sent photos of her injuries to friends. She sought comfort from the male companion that she and her husband had shared. On April 17th, Rebecca returned home to collect her belongings and tell the defendant she wanted a divorce. He became enraged at the thought of losing her and shot her multiple times. After ensuring that the victim was deceased, Lee Cawthon placed coins on Rebecca’s eyes 'for the boatman,' referring to a death ritual from Greek mythology wherein coins are placed on the eyes of the dead to ensure the passage over the River Styx, which divides the living and the dead.
After cleaning the crime scene, the defendant fled to Clayton, Georgia but subsequently returned. During this time, he was using the victim’s phone to send text messages to the victim’s relatives to cover up her disappearance. Upon return to Oconee County, Cawthon placed the victim’s body in a 55-gallon oil drum and stored the drum in a grease pit under a tractor. He then traveled to Oklahoma to visit an individual named Hamster who they had met in the online game, World of Warcraft. The defendant again returned to Oconee County. At this point the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office was investigating Rebecca’s disappearance as a missing person’s case. On May 3rd, 2017, the defendant came to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and confessed to murdering his wife. He directed investigators that the victim’s decomposed body could be found on their property in the oil barrel and told them they could find the murder weapon in his vehicle.
'We need to thank the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office for their outstanding work in this case,” stated Solicitor David Wagner following Cawthon’s sentencing. 'Rebecca Cawthon was a victim of domestic violence who was attempting to free herself from the situation and start a new life. Lee Cawthon stole that opportunity from her. Today’s sentence effectively ensures that Lee Cawthon will never have the opportunity to walk as a free man.'"
