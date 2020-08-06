Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - The search continues for 27-year-old Richard Gonzalez, who went missing while hiking in Oconee County.
Gonzalez was hiking the Foothills Trail on the river between Nicolson Ford and Burrells Ford, when he was separated from his two friends Monday around noon.
Gonzalez was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with 'Gonzalez' on the back and a green backpack. He stands 6-feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds. His parents made the 14-hour drive from Texas Wednesday night to continue the search efforts.
“I’ve thought of every bad scenario but we’re still hoping for the best,” said his mother, Eva Gonzalez.
Bryan Timmons is one of the hikers. He says the group was heading to Table Rock State Park. They were a few hours into their second day, with 40 miles to go
“We watched him get out of the river, put on his clothes. He tells us to go on ahead, he’ll catch up. We waited on Richard. We guessed he passed us because we were waiting. But that’s the last time we saw him,” said Bryan Timmons.
As friends and family continue searching, they say they’re hopeful; Richard has supplies and enough food for one more day
“I’m confident he’ll find his way out if he is lost in there. I refuse to leave without my son,” said Eva.
Both Pickens County and North Carolina agencies are helping with the search. Anyone who has seen Gonzalez is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
