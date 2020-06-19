TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Chante Day Velez knew she had something to say as soon as she parked next to a Greenville County Sheriff's Deputy at a gas station.
They caught eyes.
"But he dropped his head and I didn't like the way it made me feel," Day Velez said.
Inside, they ended up in line together.
"He turned around. He never looked at me," Day Velez said. "I just said, 'Excuse me sir,' and his face was like, you know, kind of guarded."
But that soon changed.
"[I said] I see you and I understand both sides of this," she told the deputy. "Immediately it was just this huge smile and it was just really warm and genuine and soft."
Day Velez is biracial and said the last several weeks have been hard.
"I've experienced racism on both sides of this," she said. "I want you to see my color and I want you to see me for who I am ... Yeah, I saw him as a white officer, but I saw him as an officer who you know is going through a lot."
Day Velez is an Army veteran and fought in a war that wasn't always supported.
"I know what it's like to have to wear a uniform and be judged because of it," she said
That's why, when the deputy told her how much her words meant, she got emotional.
"Just seeing his response," Day Velez said. "The relief. I guess it just made me feel like he's heard a lot of bad stuff and I 'm sure has seen worse."
Day Velez posted about her experience on Facebook. So far it has more than 2,000 shares, including one from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Day Velez said the lesson in this is simple: words matter.
"People on the other side, they're willing to listen and they're willing to make a change," she said. "It's about the words you choose and the way that you say them."
Greenville County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ryan Flood said they are still trying to figure out who the deputy is.
