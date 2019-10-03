NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The man accused of taking numerous hostages Wednesday at the SC Vocational Rehabilitation office on Evans Street in Newberry had an explicit outburst during his bond hearing on Thursday and told an officer, "...I should have shot you."
WEDNESDAY HOSTAGE SITUATION
Chief Roy McClurkin said 41-year-old Ricky Bernard Brown, a client of the SC VR office, entered the building Wednesday afternoon and took five hostages with a handgun. All hostages were employees.
Newberry police were dispatched to the scene at 1:14 p.m. County deputies and SLED's SWAT team also responded.
By the time officers were arriving, two hostages managed to get out. Two more managed to escape soon after.
McClurkin said Brown held one final hostage. Police say after about an hour of negotiations, he eventually released the person.
SWAT then entered the building and took Brown into custody.
The SWAT team did not fire any shots but McClurkin said Brown fired multiple shots during the incident.
The suspect reportedly fired at least one shot before police arrived and then fired multiple others into walls and the ceiling as the SWAT team entered.
“I’m thankful that none of the hostages were injured during the incident,” McClurkin said. “I appreciate the assistance of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.”
Later in the afternoon, police announced they are charging Brown with the following charges:
Five counts of kidnapping,
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
- Discharging a firearm within city limits
- Pointing and presenting a firearm
- Resisting arrest while armed with a deadly weapon
McClurkin said SLED's forensics team was called in to process the scene afterward.
THURSDAY BOND HEARING
Brown went before a judge Thursday morning and was denied bond.
At the end of the hearing, Brown said he had been trying to get mental help before Wednesday's events.
Brown also also told a police officer in the courtroom that he should have shot him.
