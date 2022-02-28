ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- An Upstate woman won $300,000 in the lottery and wasted no time collecting her prize, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The winning ticket was bought at the Brightmart Exxon on S. Main Street in Anderson, the release says.
After finding out she won, the lucky lottery player grabbed her ticket and headed straight to the lottery claims center in Columbia.
"It was so exciting...I was jumping up and down," she said.
The woman beat odds of 1 in 9,000,000, according to SCEL.
