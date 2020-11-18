Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman in Anderson says she didn't believe she'd actually won $350,000 until a check was cut with her name on it.
Lottery officials say the woman purchased her "Might Jumbo Bucks" ticket at the KP Foodmart on East River Street in Anderson.
Officials say she was sitting at home when she finally scratched off the winning ticket, then set it aside.
"I was numb. I’ve been saying one of these days I was going to win, but when it happened I was shocked,” she said.
The anonymous winner says she plans to use the ticket to pay off her house adding that she hope to win again.
The odds of winning are 1 in 857,142.86 to win $350,000 in the $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks game. Two top prizes remain in the game.
