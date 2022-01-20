Lottery ticket generic, scratcher generic, scratch off generic
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- An Upstate lottery player walked away a big winner in Spartanburg. 

According to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man won $300,000 with a ticket from the Petro Pointe #1 on Union Street.  

The man then went straight to Columbia to cash in his winning ticket, the lottery says. 

According to the release, he overcame odds of one in 900,000 to win. 

