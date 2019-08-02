FAYETTE COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Little Blake is gearing up for his first day of school on August 5. School supplies? Check. New clothes? Check.
Well, there's something special about what he plans to wear for his first day of school.
Blake's mom, Nikki Rajahn, owns Unfading Adornments, an online shop on Facebook that creates all sorts of custom products. Nikki told Blake recently she could make him his own shirt with anything he likes. A basketball or football theme was what she at first thought he'd go with. But instead, he went a different route.
In a post on July 29, she says "He thought a while and said, 'will you please make me a shirt that says 'I will be your friend' for all the kids who need a friend to know that I am here for them?'" Overtaken by her son's kindness, she made him a bright orange T-shirt with green letters, and posted a photo of Blake wearing it to her page.
But it looks like Blake won't be the only one with that shirt. In fact, Nikki says more people have ordered similar shirts! And, she wants to make sure Blake's kindness pays forward; a portion of all proceeds from the "I Will Be Your Friend" shirts will be donated to The Real Life Center in Tyrone, Georgia. The center helps families in Fayette County by providing life necessities and education.
If you'd like to order an "I'll Be Your Friend" shirt, you can visit Unfading Adornment's Facebook page and shoot Nikki a message.
