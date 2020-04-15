SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County's county administrator said ice will be available to people who need it Wednesday evening as storm cleanup and efforts to restore power continue.
The ice will be available at 6 p.m. at these two locations:
Ann Hope United Methodist Church at 702 Goddard Avenue; and
Trinity Baptist Church at 504 S Oak Street.
Donations to assist with the cost of ice may be made to Crosspoint Church in Clemson.
RELATED:
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a sta…
Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - The deadly weekend tornadoes that ripped through the Upstate hav…
SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative is still working to restore powe…
Instruction canceled for remainder of week due to tornado devastation, Oconee Co. School District says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Oconee County School District has canceled instruction…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.