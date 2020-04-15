Frozen Ice Cube Tray

SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County's county administrator said ice will be available to people who need it Wednesday evening as storm cleanup and efforts to restore power continue.

The ice will be available at 6 p.m. at these two locations:

Ann Hope United Methodist Church at 702 Goddard Avenue; and

Trinity Baptist Church at 504 S Oak Street.

Donations to assist with the cost of ice may be made to Crosspoint Church in Clemson. 

