GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – United Community Bank Ice on Main will be closed Tuesday for ice maintenance because of the unseasonable weather conditions, according to their Facebook page.
A combination of the warm weather, winds and humidity forced the cancellations of skate sessions to ensure skater safety.
Anyone who pre-purchased tickets for Tuesday will receive a refund.
