GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One of Greenville's main winter events has started construction and is expected to return next Friday.
United Community Bank's Ice on Main makes it big return on Nov. 12 with an opening ceremony at 2 p.m. The rink open up to the public at 4:30 p.m.
The ice skating rink is located on Village Green, in front of the Courtyard Marriot in downtown Greenville.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Regular hours are the following:
- Monday through Thursday - 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.
- Friday - 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday - 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
School break hours are the following:
- Dec. 17 through Jan. 2 - 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Holiday hours are the following:
- Wednesday, Nov. 24 - 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
- Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25 - 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 26 - 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
- Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 - 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
- Christmas Day, Dec. 25 CLOSED
- New Year's Eve, Dec. 31 - 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
- New Year's Day, Jan. 1 - 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
- Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 17 - 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
MORE NEWS: First, Black woman graduate of MUSC's College of Medicine retires
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.