GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Ice on Main announced it will be continue to be closed through Thursday.
Organizers said due to unseasonable weather conditions, the ice skating rink will remain closed on Dec. 30 for ice maintenance.
The rink first closed Tuesday, Dec. 28.
We're told staff will continue to evaluate conditions of the ice and will communicate should conditions require more closures.
All those who pre-purchased tickets for today and tomorrow's skate sessions will receive an automatic refund, according to organizers.
