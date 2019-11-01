GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The outdoor ice-skating rink is coming back to downtown Greenville this month.
Crews were at work on South Main Street Friday morning to install the large ice-chiller.
According to the city of Greenville’s website, United Community Bank’s Ice on Main will open for the 2019-2020 season on November 15.
Hours will be as follows:
- Monday – Thursday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 27: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 29: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day: CLOSED
- New Year's Eve: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- New Year's Day: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday, January 19: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Martin Luther King Day/Closing Day: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ticket Prices:
- Adults (13+) $10
- Children (ages 4-12) $8
- Children (3 and younger) FREE
