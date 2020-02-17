Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, crews will begin installation of the iconic Brown Street sign at the intersection of Coffee Street and Brown Street.
The sign, which was removed a year ago after a semi truck damaged it, was hauled away last January to be repaired. The driver of the truck clipped the sign while trying to avoid a car.
Zach Clardy with the Heirloom Company said Monday that the lighting and finish will be touched up on the existing Brown Street sign and tomorrow, if weather holds out, they'll be setting the columns and archway for the replaced sign.
We're told the new sign will look exactly like the original sign.
The installation is expected to take two days.
Previously: Downtown Greenville's iconic Brown Street sign taken down after damaged by tractor trailer
