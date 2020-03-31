Westin Poinsett

Greenville's Westin Poinsett Hotel  (FOX Carolina: 1/25/18).

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Westin Poinsett announced on its Facebook page that the hotel will close for at least a month as a health and safety precaution.

The hotel, which has stood in downtown Greenville for 95 years, will close on April 1. A tentative reopen date has been set for May 1.

