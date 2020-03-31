GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Westin Poinsett announced on its Facebook page that the hotel will close for at least a month as a health and safety precaution.
The hotel, which has stood in downtown Greenville for 95 years, will close on April 1. A tentative reopen date has been set for May 1.
Below is the hotel's full post
