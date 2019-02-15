SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – An iconic pink elephant seen around the Upstate is now headed to a new home in Tennessee.
Myrtle the Pink Elephant and her sign boards have been used to announce numerous milestones, graduations, wedding proposals and a few promposals, her former owners post on Facebook.
The family is asking people to post any photos they’ve snapped of Myrtle’s memorable moments over the years as well.
