GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - YMCA Camp Greenville shared a photo on Facebook of a sight that not many people have seen: The Pretty Place chapel without its iconic wooden cross.
A spokesperson for YMCA Camp Greenville said the cross needed to be repaired and will be replaced with a new one.
"It was a concrete base with wood wrapped around it," said Amanda Long in an email. "The new cross will be installed Thursday with a new metal foundation wrapped in wood."
"Pretty Place" is the nickname for the Fred W. Symmes Chapel at the camp in northern Greenville County.
Many people visit the chapel for YMCA Camp Greenville's annual Easter Sunrise Service. Long said this year's Easter sunrise service will be a virtual one, as was the case in 2020.
MORE NEWS -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.