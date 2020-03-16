Idris Elba says he has coronavirus

Actor Idris Elba said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Elba, 47, said he received his test results Monday morning.
So far, the "Luther" star said he feels "OK" and is showing no symptoms, according a video posted to Twitter.
Elba said he had been isolated since finding out last Friday that he had been exposed to someone who tested the positive.
He encouraged people watching to practice social distancing and be diligent about hand washing, emphasizing the point that there are asymptomatic people are out there, like himself.
"Stay home people and be pragmatic," he wrote. "I will keep you updated on how I'm doing. No panic."
He added: "Look we live in a divided world right now...but now is a time for solidarity. Now is a time for thinking about each other. There are so many people whose lives have been affected."
