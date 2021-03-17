GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for Bon Secours said the health system's COVID-10 vaccination clinic will be open rain or shine on Thursday. However, if the potentially dangerous weather conditions keep you from making it to a scheduled vaccine appointment, you should call this number: 866-624-0366.
That is the number for the Bon Secours Vaccine Hotline. Be sure to tell the person who answers your call that you need to cancel your appointment, and the operator should be able to provide information on how to reschedule that missed appointment.
"Bon Secours also has plans in place to account for any canceled appointments to ensure no vaccines go unused," said Jennifer Robinson, a spokesperson for the health system
Robinson noted that the Bon Secours COVID-Testing Drive-Thru site at the St. Francis Millennium campus does close if weather conditions deteriorate. If that happened on Thursday, she said the patients impacted will be notified and their testing appointments rescheduled.
