COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s Department of Revenue said South Carolina taxpayers could be receiving a $50 check in the mail later this year.
That’s because the state lawmakers voted that $61 million of the tax dollars generated from the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot-winning lotter ticket that was sold in Simpsonville last year should be used to fund $50 tax rebate checks for qualifying taxpayers.
You may qualify for the rebate if you:
File/filed your 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return by October 15, 2019.
If line 15 of your SC 1040 tax return has an amount of $50 or more.
Married couples who filed a joint return will receive one $50 check.
The rebates will be mailed as paper checks, regardless of how people may have received their 2018 refunds.
The SCDOR said each check will be mailed to the most recent address we have on file for the taxpayers, which is typically the address listed on 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Returns.
The SCDOR said the checks will be issued by December 2
