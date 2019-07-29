(FOX Carolina) – Y’all, Bojangles’ has added pimento cheese to its menu.
According to a news release, the restaurant chain began adding “melty, cheddary Pimento Cheese with a peppery kick to its signature menu items” on Monday.
New menu items include the Cajun Filet Biscuit with Pimento Cheese, the Pimento Cheese Biscuit, and an option to add Pimento Cheese to any other menu item for a limited time at participating restaurants.
Bojangles’ pimento cheese is made with three types of cheese, diced pimentos, creamy mayonnaise, “and that one-of-a-kind Bojangles’ flavor,” the news release stated.
Bojangles customers who share photos of their pimento cheese-laded purchases to Twitter or Instagram using #PimentoCheeseFaceContest will be entered for a chance to win an appearance in a five-second Bojangles’ commercial and a $1,000 Bojangles’ gift card. The winner will be selected based on the post’s originality, humor and presence of the Bojangles’ Pimento Cheese product, the news release stated.
