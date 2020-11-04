GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenville said AmeriGas will conduct a "burn off" to service the liquid propane tank at the Costco on Woodruff Road Wednesday night.
The process, which officials said takes about five hours to complete, is expected to begin around 9 p.m.
Officials said a burn off allows the gas inside the tank to burn as it vents from the tank
"Those living and working near Costco or driving in the vicinity tonight may see a column of flames above the building; however, it should not be a cause for concern," officials said in a news release. "AmeriGas has worked with the Greenville City Fire Department to secure the required permits and approvals, and a fire official will be on-site beforehand to ensure they are taking the appropriate safety precautions."
