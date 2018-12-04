CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control is warning students and visitors at both Clemson University and Tri-County Technical College about a confirmed case of the mumps connected to the university.
DHEC said Tuesday they learned last week of the confirmed case involving a student associated with both schools.
DHEC said anyone who resided in or visited Clemson University or Tri-County between Nov. 21, 2018 and Nov. 29, 2018 may have been exposed to mumps.
DHEC said people who have been vaccinated with MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine have a lower risk of infection, but should be aware of the signs and symptoms because even fully vaccinated people can get the disease.
Mumps is a contagious, viral infection that may result in parotitis, a swelling in one or both parotid salivary glands in the cheek and jaw area below the ear, per a news release. Mumps is spread through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose or throat, most often by coughing, sneezing, talking, or kissing. Sharing items such as drinks, cigarettes or eating utensils can also spread the disease.
Below is the full letter from DHEC sent to Clemson University students:
Here is the letter sent to Tri-County students:
