GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced Friday afternoon that they had received an additional supply of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and had several new appointments opening to patients via the MyChart appointment scheduling system.
"Same-day appointments are available daily as supplies last," said Sandy Dees with the hospital system.
Dees said to check your MyChart account or call 833-2PRISMA to schedule.
Dees said MyChart is required in order to book the appointments.
"Prisma Health uses that platform instead of the VAMS to speed patient access," she said.
You can register for an account by visiting our website https://prismahealth.org/vaccine or call 833-2PRISMA for assistance getting registered. Onsite assistance also is available.
Prisma Health has three vaccination sites available in the Upstate.
For more information, you can also visit https://prismahealth.org/vaccine.
MORE NEWS - MLB to move All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to voting restrictions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.