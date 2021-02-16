GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - IHOP has issued guests an "IOU" after the restaurant chain canceled its annual National Pancake Day.
According to IHOP, the restaurant is choosing to make the safety of guests and staff their top priority. With that in mind, IHOP is turning the one-day celebration into a month long event.
IHOP said anyone who signs up for MyHOP email club by March 31 will receive a free short stack that is redeemable throughout April 2021. Anyone who is not a MyHOP member can still get a free short stack with a minimum $10 purchase in restaurants or to-go by downloading a coupon via IHOP.com or the IHOP app.
“For the past 16 years, funds raised during IHOP’s National Pancake Day have helped local children’s hospitals treat millions of kids and their families,” said Teri Nestel, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in a news release. “We are grateful to IHOP’s customers and franchisees for confronting the many challenges of 2020 and adopting a month-long fundraising campaign to help us continue to change kids’ health, and change the future – for all of us.”
