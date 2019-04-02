GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A festival that promotes learning in a fun way is headed to downtown Greenville this weekend.
City officials say iMAGINE Upstate fueled by ScanSource will feature more than 80 interactive exhibits and shows emphasizing science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) on Saturday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Main Street, from Court Street to Augusta Street, and in Falls Park.
“Providing this immersive experience in the heart of downtown Greenville invites children and families of all ages to engage in a world of wonder that helps to spark the kind of curiosity that may very well transform into a dream career goal for a child,” said Kristina Toney, board chair for the festival, in a news release.
During the festival, pre-K through 12th grade students will have the opportunity to enjoy the hands-on learning experiences offered by area corporations, schools and nonprofit organizations.
Some of the featured exhibits include Lego mosaics, hands-on drone racing, air-powered rocket building and testing, Pinewood Derby car making demonstrations, percussion instrument building, a touch-a-truck area and much more.
iMAGINE Upstate will also bring science and technology to life through a variety of interactive shows and experience areas, such as:
- ScanSource’s STEAM-Fari - A zoo-inspired exhibit that includes interactive displays and hands-on activities that combine ScanSource technology with zoo education. Attendees can control a pan-tilt-zoom security camera to spy on “zoo animals” around Falls Park, see how a snake hunts using thermal vision and learn how animals are tracked using RFID technology.
- Fluor CREATE Experience with FIRST Robotics - Watch FIRST Robotics and Tech competition fun with student teams from across the Upstate. SC Robotics Education Foundation’s FIRST Tech Challenge Teams will compete in fast-paced matches in the Robotics Hub.
- The Bosch Experience powered by Mind Trekkers - A “wow” experience that brings science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics to the hands and minds of students.
- Zip with AJ!Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas LEARN Experience with AJ Whittenberg Elementary School - A unique opportunity to learn about force and motion while soaring through the air on a real zip line.
- BMW Group ENGAGE & PLAY space with The Children’s Museum of the Upstate - A collaborative play environment where children can build towering structures and engage in other hands-on science activities, including snap circuits and robotics.
Festival-goers can enjoy free fares on Greenlink buses and can use the downtown trolley shuttle service to and from the County Square parking lot.
Learn more about iMAGINE Upstate by visiting https://www.imaginesteamsc.org/upstate/.
MORE NEWS - $16.3 million investment and 72 jobs coming to Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.