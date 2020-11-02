PITTSBURGH (AP) — In the final day of a campaign unlike any other, President Donald Trump swept across the nation Monday, delivering the incendiary yet unproven allegation that the election would be rigged.
Democratic challenger Joe Biden charged into states that were once seen as safely Republican looking to lock down his path to the White House.
America stood at a crossroads the day before Election Day.
Never before in modern history have voters faced a choice between two candidates who offered such opposite visions at a time of such trial — as the nation confronts a once-in-a-century pandemic, the starkest economic contraction since the Great Depression and a citizenry divided on cultural and racial issues.
