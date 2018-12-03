Charlotte, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday the Carolina Panthers announced they have relieved defensive line coach Brady Hoke and assistant/cornerbacks coach Jeff Imamura of their coaching duties.
Head Coach Ron Rivera will continue to work with the defense and will handle play-calling duties.
Coach Rivera had the following to say:
“In my judgment, I felt this was best for the team moving forward. These are always difficult decisions, and I thank Brady and Jeff for their hard work. Ultimately, I’m charged with putting the team in the best position to succeed, and I felt these moves were necessary in order to do that.”
The Panthers went on to say that Eric Washington will oversee the defensive front seven. Sam Mills III will lead the defensive line and Rivera will work with Richard Rodgers in the secondary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.