PENDLETON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Tri-County Technical College Commission approved a tuition freeze for in-county rates for the 2021-2022 academic year on Thursday, April 5.
Tri-County says this is the second year they have not raised its in-county tuition rates. These are the lowest of any technical college in the Greenville-area and the second lowest in the S.C. Technical College System.
Tri-County says it disbursed more than $2 million in CARES Act funding to students in the spring of 2020. This year the college disbursed almost $ 3 million. The federal funding sources assist in reducing the economic hardships that COVID-19 has placed on students and their families.
In a press release from Tri-County President Dr. Galen DeHay says the federal funding the tuition freezes are ways to assist students during these times.
“The more than $5 million of federal funding that we have disbursed to students over the past year has gone a long way in helping to ensure our most vulnerable students have an opportunity to remain in school and earn their credential. It also has allowed new students to start their college career when they previously thought they could not afford to do so,” said DeHay. “Freezing in-county tuition rates is another way that we can support our students during this difficult time. I commend the Commission on their decision and their commitment to affordability and accessibility.”
