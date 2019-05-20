FAIRVIEW, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says three people are in custody after the armed robbery of a Hendersonville business Monday morning.
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office told media that a deputy spotted a vehicle of interest in the robbery in the Fairview area a short time after the armed robbery was reported.
Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. There was a short chase before the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
All three suspects were apprehended a short time later by the K9 unit.
The Hendersonville Police Department, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office and Asheville Police Department were all involved in this incident.
