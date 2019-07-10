PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - According to online records, Michael Seabrooke has a criminal history and a long list of grievances against law enforcement. Seabrooke, who was arrested outside a Columbia home in connection with explosive devices found in Pickens County has also lived in Barnwell, South Carolina. A SLED check shows he’s been arrested in several South Carolina counties and cities dating back to 2002.
Seabrooke has been charged over the years with crimes including criminal sexual conduct, criminal domestic violence, receiving stolen goods, marijuana possession, driving under suspension, burglary and assault & battery. He was convicted of stalking a couple in Pickens County in January. He’s also been arrested in Barnwell County, Anderson County, Charleston County and Fairfield County.
According to online records, in 2018 he filed a federal lawsuit against the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the Solicitor’s Office and the Law Enforcement Center. Acting as his own attorney, Seabrooke claims he was denied due process and couldn’t obtain the proper legal materials to defend himself. He spent more than a year in the Pickens County Detention Center after being charged with first-degree burglary and stalking.
He included several inmate grievance forms from 2017 and 2018 including allegations that he was denied medical care in a situation with a broken tooth. He also cited concerns about mold and overcrowding at the Pickens County Detention Center. He said he was housed in an unsafe environment where he claimed he was forced to sleep on the floor and he feared for his life.
That suit was dismissed just last week on July 1. FOX Carolina asked the U.S. Attorney’s Office if investigators think that could have led to the detonation of pipe bombs outside the Pickens County Courthouse but the office says it won’t comment regarding on ongoing investigation.
