GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Margaret-Ann Carter dove into the criminal history of a Greenwood man who police say shot and killed the mother of his child and her bestfriend all while out on bond.

We obtained a SLED report for 21-year-old Cassius Broadwater that dates back to when he was just 17 years old and charged with second degree assault and battery. From there he received three more charges including the two murder charges of Ariel Beeks and Kyndall Curry on June 28.

Margaret-Ann spoke with Solicitor David Stumbo and Sgt. Johnathan Link with the Greenville Police Department on how someone with such an extensive background was released on a $70,000 dollar bail.

According to documents from Greenwood police, it shows a warrant issued for attempted murder in March of 2020 after police say Broadwater shot into an occupied car. Two months later, a judge released Broadwater on bail after it was determined that Broadwater's charge was an overcharge.

"When someone is charged with a crime law enforcement does they best they can do to investigate it and charge it but we have to have the elements to prove it at trial for any given charge and sometimes you have to have to downgrade the charge because of what evidence is there you have to play the hand you're dealt," said Solicitor Stumbo.

When asked about Broadwater's vicious cycle and where officers arrest a suspect only to have them released back into society Sgt. Link said, "I think from law enforcement's perspective we might say that one time is too many just because there is a chance of reoffending and somebody else you know an escalation of somebody getting hurt and things like that so obviously there's a certain element of us that would like to see the offenders we lock up kept in until their case is processed the reality of that is it's not feasible in most situations."

Officials said Broadwater will remain under house arrest and have no contact with co-defendants and not possess a firearm. His mother signed the bond order agreeing to report any violations.

