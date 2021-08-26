ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina's Margaret-Ann Carter is going in depth after many have expressed their concern for the rise in violent crime across the Upstate.
In 2020, South Carolina's homicide rate rose by 25 percent from the year before and according to SLED, those statistics haven't slowed down in 2021.
One of the many counties that saw a spike in homicides and a assaults is Anderson County.
Margaret-Ann has been gathering data on the violent crime rate in the city and county of Anderson in 2019 and 2020.
What breeds crime in Anderson County? That was the question we set out to answer. Some say they blame drugs and gangs while others say it's mental illness. Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride says it's all of the above and more.
"Some of it is random but some of it is targeted. They're isolated because it's not the general public that's being targeted. You know there's specific beef that somebody has with somebody else," McBride said.
We spoke with a mother whose son, 27-year-old Kurtis Bordelon, was shot and killed over a bicycle in May.
Dana Bordelon told us Paul Cormack took her son's bike and then told Kurtis he was going to come back the next day and kill him.
The mother said Cormack illegally bought a gun from a felon hours before he shot and killed her only child. Cormack was charged with murder.
Guns getting in to the wrong hands is not only an issue in the county but it's one Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart is constantly battling.
"We have so many people who do not lock their cars. In fact, this morning I was looking at the reports and we've had two vehicles that were unlocked with guns left in them so you're putting yourself in danger by losing your gun and now our officers are going to have to confront someone that has stolen the gun," said the police chief.
Both the county and city face similar issues where suspects are getting more brazen and younger. This is setting the stage for a new generation of senseless violence.
Since Jan. 1, 2021, Anderson County has investigated nine homicides.
The sheriff said, "I'd love to have a deputy on every street corner. Maybe this would prevent a lot of stuff from happening but that's not reality so where does it go after we put someone in jail? There are so many layers after us and there's so many broken areas that have to be fixed."
These broken areas the sheriff is referring to are within the judicial system. He says the judicial system is flawed.
