YANCEY COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) In the last few years, America has seen a rise in violent attacks - particularly at schools and places of worship.
In an effort to ensure safety in his county, Yancey County Sheriff Gary Banks has decided to amend the patrol vehicle usage for the agency - supporting any off-duty deputy who wishes to take their issued vehicle to church.
“Deterrence is the objective of this new policy. If an assault can be stopped or diverted before it gets started by the appearance of, or the presence of a greater force, it ends in a good day for all,” said Sheriff Banks.
The policy is voluntary, and left up to individual deputies.
The Sheriff's Office says they are strong proponents of enhancing church security. In 2018, Sheriff Banks brought a group of his leadership team to a Sheepdog Church Security Seminar.
Thanks to the training provided by retired Lieutenant Colonel Dave Grossman, in addition to years of experience, the Sheriff's Office says they've formed a special team that offers training to churches who want to learn how to protect themselves.
The team can meet with church leadership to help train screened and qualified church security teams. Anyone interested in the training can reach out to Chief Deputy Shane Hilliard at (828) 682-1858.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville County Sheriff's Office announces retirement of K9 Drako
Coroner: 1 person found dead following fire on Meadow Lane in Gaffney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.